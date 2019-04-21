EN
    21 April 2019

    Tokayev on explosions in Sri Lanka: World community should unite efforts against this evil

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly explosions in Sri Lanka, Kazinform reports.

    "A horrible tragedy in Sri Lanka. More than 160 people died, many injured as a result of explosions in catholic churches and hotels. Express my condolences to their families. Terrorism knows no boundaries. The world community should unite efforts against this evil," President Tokayev tweeted.

    Explosions rocked a number of hotels and churches across Sri Lanka today. As a result, at least 160 died and some 300 were injured.

