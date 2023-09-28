Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s stance on Ukrainian conflict

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his country’s stance on the Ukrainian conflict, Kazinform reports.

The President pointed out that Kazakhstan supports the immediate cessation of military action and peaceful settlement based on the UN Charter.

Today, I told the German Chancellor that the situation, indeed, is very serious, both Russian and Ukrainian sides claim they are ready for talks. However, the negotiating platform is unclear yet, said Tokayev, adding that the negotiations could have been held based on the UN Charter.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.