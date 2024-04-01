Tokayev on massive spring flood in Kazakhstan: To prevent human casualties is a top-priority task

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired a meeting of the republican headquarters for flood control activities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The President criticized regional governors for lack of appropriate anti-flood activities, as well insufficient forecasting work.

“The consequences and scale of the disaster, even with the consideration of weather conditions, could have been less if the akimats had annually carried out all flood control activities. It is evident that the akimats did not do this. The peak of the current flood has not passed yet, so it is necessary to make maximum use of all forces and means, including personnel and technical resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Armed Forces and the National Security Committee. Another issue is attracting volunteers, citizens who want to help, but the main thing is government agencies. The situation can deteriorate sharply at any time. The primary task is to prevent human casualties,” he stressed.