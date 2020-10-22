Tokayev on Supreme Reform Council’s key tasks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Supreme Council for Reforms will give a new focus to economic modernization, societal development, and institutional reforms, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

In his Twitter post, the Kazakh President underscored the need for innovation to be the basis for the Strategic Development Plan until 2025.

According to him, working groups to deal with six key reform areas made up of members of the Council, international and domestic exports, are to be set up. The groups will put forward effective solutions to tasks of national importance.

Notably, the first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place on October 21, 2020. The Council was formed on September 14, 2020.