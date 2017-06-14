Tokayev: OSCE priorities go well together with Expo 2017 theme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Chairman Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Christine Muttonen, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President, Deputy of the Austrian National Council, the Senate press service reports.

During the meeting, Tokayev noted with gratitude the OSCE's active participation in EXPO-2017 international exhibition intended to become a global platform demonstrating the latest alternative energy developments. "In the light of the OSCE' considerable experience, knowledge and achievements in Economic and Environmental Dimension, I am confident that the Organization will share useful information with the world community," Tokayev said.

The senate speaker welcomed Austria's presidency over the OSCE and emphasized that the Expo theme "Future Energy" is in tune with Vienna's priorities in the OSCE Economic and Environmental Dimension. Mr. Tokayev highly appreciated the decision of the Austrian presidency to appoint Kazakhstan as the chair of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Committee. In this regard, they noted the importance of the 2nd Preparatory Meeting of the 25th Economic and Environmental Forum to be held within Expo 2017 on June 15 and 16.

The attendees exchanged their views on issues of strengthening the regional security, the efforts against terrorism and violent extremism. Speaking about the OSCE current agenda, Tokayev noted the importance of supporting the diplomatic efforts by the parliamentary community. "I believe the parliamentary diplomacy is an effective tool of interstate relations and should be used to achieve success in restoring confidence in the OSCE region," the Senate Chairman stressed.

The interlocutors paid much attention to the development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Austria.

Ms. Muttonen thanked Tokayev for supporting the Austrian presidency over the OSCE, as well as Kazakhstan's active position on the key issues of the activities of the Organization and its Parliamentary Assembly.