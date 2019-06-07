Tokayev: Our priority is to improve Kazakhstanis' lives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM New approaches are required for the solution of old problems - provision of high-quality education, building roads and clean water, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

"Old problems - new solutions. Our priority is to improve the quality of Kazakhstanis' lives. We need to conduct reforms to provide the nationals of Kazakhstan with quality education, affordable medicine, clean water and quality roads. A dialogue between the authorities and the society is required for the fulfillment of this important task. We will promote this dialogue in order to ensure order and harmony in the society," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.