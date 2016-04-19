Tokayev partakes in 1st meeting of the Eurasian parliaments’ speakers (PHOTO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan delegation headed by chairman of Kazakhstan's Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev is taking part in the first meeting of speakers of parliaments of the Eurasian countries. The event is carried out in Moscow.

The sitting themed "Inter-parliamentary cooperation for joint prosperity of the countries in the Eurasian region in the 21st century" was initiated by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin and Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-hwa.

The event is being attended by representatives of 19 countries. The agenda includes the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue, issues of expansion of cooperation in political, economic, legal and humanitarian spheres, as well as in environmental protection.

In addition, the meeting will focus on the consolidation of peace and stability in the region, countering extremism and inter-religious dialogue.

