    20:22, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Pashinyan eye deeper Kazakh-Armenian ties

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held telephone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of further deepening of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation both in bilateral format and in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Armenian Prime Minister congratulated President Tokayev on the upcoming New Year. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, wished Nikol Pashinyan great success in the state activities and to the friendly people of Armenia – wellbeing and prosperity.



