Tokayev, Pashinyan eye measures to deepen Kazakh-Armenian cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan initiated by the Armenian side, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the measures to further deepen Kazakh-Armenian cooperation and exchanged views on the most relevant issues of international agenda.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness to facilitate the development of the Eurasian Economic Union with a view of establishing trade relations between the EAEU member states and external partners.



The sides also touched upon the schedule of upcoming meetings and preparations for the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan set for October 2019.