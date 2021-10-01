Tokayev pays working visit to E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in East Kazakhstan region for a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the official Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

As part of the visit the Kazakh Head of State will familiarize with the results of the Aktagai mining and processing complex expansion project. He will also inspect the infrastructure of the facility and launch its second processing factory.