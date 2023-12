KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kokshetau city, Akmola region, as part of his working trip, Kazinform cites the official Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

During the visit, the President is to get familiarized with the work of production units as well as health and education facilities of the region.