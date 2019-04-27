EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:04, 27 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev pays working visit to Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Pavlodar region for a working trip, Kazinform reports citing the President's Press Secretary Beirk Uali.

    "The Head of State is expected to visit a number of social and industrial facilities of the region and check the course of implementation of governmental programmes," Berik Uali informed via his Facebook account.

    "The President will also meet with the public of the region," he adds.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!