Tokayev pays working visit to Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand for the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President was greeted by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov at the airport.

To note, The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit is to take place on September 14-17 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The forum is expected to result in the signature of a number of documents.

Tokayev plans to hold bilateral meetings with heads of other states.













Photo: t.me/bort_01