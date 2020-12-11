Tokayev praises Altyn sapa Award winners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to praise the winners of the Altyn sapa Award, Kazinform reports.

In his Twitter post, the Kazakh President stated that the enterprises won the Altyn sapa awards show high competitiveness, employ state-of-the-art technologies as well as managerial solutions, providing guidance for all domestic businesses.

Notably, the Kazakh Head of State took part in the Altyn sapa Contest Awards Ceremony.