EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:04, 18 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev praises Kazakh Armed Forces' successful performance at IAG 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Team Kazakhstan on its successful performance at the International Army Games 2019, Kazinform reports.

    «I congratulate the team of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan on successful performance at the International Army Games,» President Tokayev tweeted. In his tweet, the Head of State praised high professionalism and combat skills of the Kazakh military men as well as ranking 3rd among 39 participating teams. In conclusion, he wished them new achievements.

    It should be noted that Team Kazakhstan was ranked third in the overall standing at the closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games.

    Tags:
    Army President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!