Tokayev presents Almaty’s Aport apples to FAO Director-General

During a meeting with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the former with Almaty Aport apples, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan is widely known as the birthplace of apples. Aport apples grow in the surroundings of Almaty – the largest city of our country. Through joint efforts, we are planning to bring this variety of apple to global markets. I count on your personal support in promoting this initiative, said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State also spoke about the priorities of the country as it chairs the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.



Tokayev urged FAO to promote the development of projects on land reclamation in the Aral basin and water resources management. He also suggested establishing a subregional office of the Organization for Central Asia in Kazakhstan.

The FAO Director-General noted the significant role Kazakhstan plays in ensuring global food security and providing humanitarian assistance not only within the region, but beyond.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President thanked the FAO Director-General for the informative talk and invited him to take part in the upcoming International Forum in Astana.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also made an entry in the Book of Honored Guests.