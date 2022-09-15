EN
    18:00, 15 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev presents dombra to Pope Francis

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gifted Pope Francis the Kazakh national musical instrument – the dombra, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    «In memory of the stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented Pope Francis the dombra,» reads the statement.

    The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




