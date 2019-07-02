Tokayev, President of Islamic Development Bank Group meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Dr. Bandar M. H. Hajjar, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that IsDB's participation in the session of the AIFC Management Council and Dr Hajjar joining the Council as a member will greatly contribute to the development of Islamic financial services in Kazakhstan.



"The First President and Government of Kazakhstan pay utmost attention to the development of Islamic financing. We have all conditions in place for the functioning of Islamic banks and financial institutions. I am convinced this direction will become successful," the Head of State added.



Additionally, the sides exchanged views on IsDB's participation in the AIFC work through the attraction of other Islamic financial institutions and more.