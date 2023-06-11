Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The ministry and all relevant authorities gave a wrong forecast of the scale of the disaster. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the family members and relatives of the foresters killed in the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«They needed to extinguish the fire on the spot, by the most prompt means, at least, to isolate it. But [they] did not. It was unprofessionalism and negligence. Everyone will be punished,» the President said.

The Head of State offered his condolences to the family members and relatives of the foresters who died as a result of major wildfire in Semey Ormany Nature Reserve.