NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the third meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed opening campuses of foreign universities on the basis of local ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is necessary to develop dual-diploma programs, various forms of internal and external academic mobility of students and teching staff. The campuses of leading foreign universities should be opened on the basis of Kazakhstani universities. 10 universities should establish Centers of Academic Excellence», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.