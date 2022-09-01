Tokayev proposes to limit presidential term to 7 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to set a 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is high time to review the number and duration of the presidential term. I propose to set 7-year presidential term without the right for reelection,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today.

In his words, this initiative has a number of advantages.

«One the one hand, 7 years is enough for the implementation of any ambitious programme. On the other hand, limiting the presidential mandate to one term will ensure the maximum focus of the Head of State on solution of strategic tasks of nationwide development,» he noted.





Фото:t.me/bort_01











