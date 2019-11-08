Tokayev, Putin acquainted with several joint projects

OMSK. KAZINFORM As part of the XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin – were presented a pool of existing investment projects, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Akorda press service.

The heads of state got familiarized with the Joint Action Programme of Functioning of Checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian Border. The document provides for complete arrangement of more than 40 automobile and railway checkpoints within a 5-year period.