Tokayev, Rahmon attend concert on occasion of Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon visited a solemn concert held on the occasion of the opening of the Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan, Akorda reports.

Photo: Akorda

Presenting their performances at the gala concert held at the state complex Kokhi Borbad were masters of art of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, including the symphony orchestra and ballet troupe Astana Ballet, the chorus of the State Theater of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera, ethno-folk group Hassak and other creative teams.

The concert’s program included the popular musical works of the two nations, world classical music passages as well as choreographic compositions.

The Tajik audience had the opportunity to enjoy the performances by Dimash Qudaibergen, Aigul Ulkenbayeva, Temirlan Beissembay (Ratovich), El Voice group, Farukh Tokhtamuratov (Adam) and others.

As part of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan, a number of events are set to take place in Dushanbe, Khujand and Bokhtar, aimed at boosting cultural ties.

To note, the bust of Kazakh poet and thinker Abai was installed in Dushanbe's Abul-Qâsem Ferdowsi Park on August 21.

In addition, the arts and crafts exhibition with the unique artifacts from the Kazakh National Museum on display as well as the screening of Kazakh films took place.