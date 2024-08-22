Tokayev, Rahmon continue talks in extended composition

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon continued talks joined by their official delegation members, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the talks in an extended format, Tokayev stressed that the main goal of his state visit to Tajikistan is to take the Kazakh-Tajik relations of friendship and mutual support to a quality new level. In this regard, the Kazakh leader pointed to special importance of the Treaty of Allied Relations, set to be concluded between the countries.

This historic document opens up new opportunities for our countries, laying a foundation for further expansion of multifaceted relations. Our joint efforts to enhance allied relations contribute to the sustainable growth and stability in the entire Central Asian region. Taking the opportunity, I would like to express deep gratitude to you, distinguished Emomali Rahmon, for your huge contribution to the enhancement of Kazakh-Tajik relations. It is my great pleasure to visit sunny Dushanbe. I witness positive changes each time I visit the city. We closely follow the economic reforms carried out in your country, observe the results achieved, and, certainly, celebrate them as your country’s true friend and ally, said the Kazakh President.

The Head of State noted with satisfaction the successful development of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation in all key areas.

Photo: Akorda

Indeed, all the agreements reached during the pervious meeting with you are being progressively implemented and under control of the governments of both states… We’re setting a goal to bring the volume of mutual trade to up to 2 billion US dollars. I believe that there are opportunities to reach this figure, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader thanked the Tajik side for the assistance in holding the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan, especially noting the installment of the bust of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai in the center of Dushanbe. According to the Head of State, such events enrich the treasury of common spiritual and cultural values.

Photo: AKorda

For his part, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted that the signing of the Allied Relations Treaty will qualitatively enhance the interstate cooperation in the long-term.

I’m convinced that this (the Treaty) meets the fundamental interests of our peoples. Today’s visit is followed by a series of side events, including the Culture Days of Kazakhstan, Days of Kazakh Cinema, events with the participation of intelligentsias, scholars, women, youth and entrepreneurs of the two countries. This all demonstrates the strong friendship, closeness, mutual understanding and expanded cooperation between our countries and peoples, said the Tajik leader.

During the meeting, the priorities and tasks were defined in further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in agricultural, water and energy as well as transport and transit spheres. The sides agreed to focus on launching joint projects as well as create favorable conditions for businesses.

Besides, possibilities for expanding mutually beneficial partnership in the fields of digitalization, education and use of space technologies were reviewed.