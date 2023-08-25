Tokayev, Rahmon hold private talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh and Tajik Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon held talks in narrow format, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«I warmly welcome you in our capital. Your visit is of great importance in terms of promotion of truly friendly relations between our brotherly states. We rightly speak about the strategic partnership, allied interaction between our countries. Your arrival to open the Days of Tajik culture in Astana speaks a lot. I highly appreciate your visit,» said Tokayev during the meeting.

For his part, Emomali Rahmon thanked the Kazakh Head of State.

«I express gratitude to you Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting, cordial welcome, and hospitality. First of all, I would like to discuss with you the state and prospects of our cooperation, as well as international and regional issues today,» said the Tajik President.