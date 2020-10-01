Tokayev received credentials from ambassadors of four countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The newly appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to a number of foreign countries have handed over the credentials to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayey at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform reports.

Credentials were handed by Ambassadors of Belarus Pavel Utyupin, Finland Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist, Austria Willy Kempel, and Hungary Mihai Mathias Galoshfai.

During the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan had established good relations and high-level cooperation in different spheres with the four countries and expressed confidence in further effective cooperation.

«Relations with Europe have special significance in the foreign policy concept of our country, with Europe playing a vital role in terms of political and economic presence as well as investment,» the President said.