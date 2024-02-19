Tokayev receives Chairman of Agency for Competition Protection and Development Marat Omarov

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Marat Omarov, Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State was reported about the Agency’s oversight functions, including the joint work with the law enforcement bodies on demonopolizing the economy.

The President was informed about the work carried out within the antimonopoly response measures, with the share of the instructions fulfilled reaching 90.3%.

Omarov spoke about the plans of the Agency for 2024. According to him, as of today, the information and analytical system to analyze the state of competition has been launched; public services have been digitalized; the Agency’s data base with the introduction of AI elements to detect cartel agreements is being developed.

The Kazakh President gave the Agency’s chairman a number of instructions regarding the development of competition in the key economic sectors, its investigations, as well as approaches to the protection and development of SMEs.