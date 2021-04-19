Tokayev receives Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have held a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The agenda of the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, scheduled for April 21 was discussed during the meeting.

In particular, the approaches to the preparation of national projects, including in digitalization and the development of the agro-industrial complex were considered. The Head of State was also informed about the proposals on the draft of the Social Code and regulatory mechanisms «from scratch».

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Kairat Kelimbetov a number of instructions on finalizing the list of national projects and the procedure for its consideration.