    16:02, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A phone talk between Kazakh President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the talk, the Belarusian President congratulated Tokayev on the landslide victory in the 2022 Kazakh early presidential elections.

    The two heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation, strategic partnership, and alliance.

    The two exchanged views on the current issues of international and regional agenda.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    2022 Presidential Election Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
