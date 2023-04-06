Tokayev receives credentials from ambassadors of four countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the credentials from the ambassadors of a number of foreign countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Ambassador Mohd Adli bin Abdullah of Malaysia, Faisal bin Hanif Al-Qahtani of Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Kapuju of Türkiye, and Ali Akbar Jokar of Iran presented their credentials to the Kazakh President at the Akorda presidential palace.

Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the start of their official mission in Kazakhstan and confirmed support from the Kazakh government in carrying out their duties in the country.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of their countries in all spheres, including political and economic interaction. As he said, Kazakhstan is open for international cooperation.

In conclusion, the President wished the ambassadors success in their future work and conveyed cordial greetings to the leaders of their countries.