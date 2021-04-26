Tokayev receives founder of Qazaq Republic project Saken Zholdas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President was informed about the development of «Qazaq Republic» brand and the implementation of its new projects, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Saken Zholdas told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the work of domestic business amid the pandemic, solving of entrepreneurs’s problems and the support from state structures.

During the conversation, Saken Zholdas shared his views about the formation of a modern Kazakh identity.

President Tokayev noted that the state attaches special importance to the development of the creative industry.