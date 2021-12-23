Tokayev receives Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the President heard a report on the main outcomes of the activity of the Ministry for the current year and development prospects as well as implementation of the tasks set by his in the state-of-the-nation address.

Brekeshev informed the Head of State about the measures taken to improve the environmental situation in the country as well as the plans for developing the water sector.

Within the National project Zhasyl Kazakhstan until 2025 nine water reservoirs in the six regions of the country costing KZT1.7bn will be built. Measures are envisaged to improve the water management and prevent water shortages. To this end, the work of the Water Management Commission and territorial basin inspectorates is to be strengthened.

Special attention was placed on the issues of development of geological sector. According to the minister, the work is ongoing to activate State geological surveys. It is planned to survey subsoils of the area of 684km2. The National Geological Survey is to be set up.

Tokayev was also briefed on the implementation of the tasks on mass planting of trees across the country. According to Brekeshev, this year 130mln trees have been planted on the area of 62 thousand ha. The work is ongoing in this area.