Qatari business interested in Kazakhstan's alternative energy: meeting in Doha

The prospects for cooperation in the field of energy and investments in renewable energy sources were the subject of discussion at the meeting, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to achieving carbon neutrality. In this regard, he highly appreciated the interest of Nebras Power in the development of renewable energy industry in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri expressed his gratitude for the reception and shared plans to implement a hydropower plant in our country in partnership with Samruk-Kazyna. As it was clear, today the parties signed a relevant agreement.

During the conversation, they also discussed cooperation in reducing methane emissions, especially in the energy sector.

The President invited the Chairman of the Board of Nebras Power to take part in the upcoming Astana International Forum, which will feature discussions on the most important regional and global agenda.