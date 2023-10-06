Tokayev receives Samruk Kazyna Fund Board Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Fund Nurlan Zhakupov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on the outcomes of the work of the Fund in eight months of this year.

Zhakupov presented information on the production and financial performance as well as the expected results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna Group of Companies.

He also informed the Head of State about the realization of the priority projects of the Fund, including reconstruction of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak waterline, gasification of Sarsha and Teplyi plyazh areas by the yearend, construction of the 2nd line of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline, loop line of the Makat-North Caucasus, reconstruction of the 1st unit of the hydropower plant-1, strengthening of the electricity network of the western zone of the Unified Power System of the country.

He also told about the realization of the plan for privatization of the Fund’s assets.

In conclusion, Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions on the realization of investment projects as well as privatization of non-core assets and people’s IPO of the Fund’s companies.