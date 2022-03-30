Tokayev receives writer Smagul Yelubai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received writer Smagul Yelubai, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the creative work of the writer. The interlocutors also exchanged views on the modern state of Kazah literature and domestic film.

Smagul Yelubayev told the Head of State about the film made based on his novel Ak boz ui (The Lonely Yurt). The film depicts the events during the famine in the Kazakh steppe in the first half of the 20th century.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the writer creative success.