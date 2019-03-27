EN
    15:35, 27 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev: Renaming of capital city historical decision

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired today the meeting with mayors of the capital city and cities as well as governors of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda. The meeting was attended by members of the Kazakh Government.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that the decision to rename the capital city of Kazakhstan and streets in cities countrywide is a historical one, a sign of admiration of Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits as the founder of independent Kazakhstan.

    In this light, the mayor of Nur-Sultan city was tasked to control the work of all services and agencies concerned in terms of the renaming of the city.

    Additionally, the Government was charged to make amendments to the laws and statutory instruments related to electronic and tourist visas.

