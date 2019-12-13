Tokayev reveals goals of 3rd five-year industrial plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the goals of the third five-year industrial plan which is about to begin in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Industrialization Day in the Kazakh capital, the President reminded that the implementation of the third five-year industrial plan will begin in 2020. Within the third five-year plan it is crucial to create specific processing industry, increase the export of processed goods, and create qualitative workplaces.

«The state program should become the overarching factor of Kazakhstan’s economy transformation and have a multiplicative effect. The ultimate goal of the domestic industrial policy is to balance the economic growth and increase the wellbeing of our citizens,» President Tokayev stressed.