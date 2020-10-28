Tokayev’s ‘Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century’ book presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A presentation of a book containing Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century» article in six UN official languages took place during the national scientific and practical conference themed «Legacy of Abai», Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Yerlan Sydykov, rector of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, the decision was made to release the Kazakh President’s article «Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century» as a book.

In his words, the article of strategic importance views the Abai’s legacy under the continuity of the country’s development.

The President’s article was translated into six UN official languages including Russian, English, Arab, Spanish, Mandarin, and French by the foreign scholars and scholars and linguists of the University.

4 more books of the Abai Academy series by academician Seit Kaskabasov, turkologist Shkir Ibrayev, Abai scholar Tursyn Zhutbai, and researcher Sultan Ybyrai have also been presented during the conference.