EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:25, 29 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev's election campaign team meets Zhanaozen residents

    None
    None
    MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the residents of Zhanaozen town, Kazinform reports.

    At a meeting with the veterans of oil and gas sector, the candidate's agents informed them about the pre-election platform of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    "We remember how Kazakhstan gained its independence. It was an uneasy period. However, our country succeeded in preserving peace and improving people's wellbeing. Kazakhstan continues its development and the role of the President will be high. Our choice is a bright future for our country," said Mailybay Utebayev, a participant of the meeting.

    Recall that the pre-election agitation of the candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!