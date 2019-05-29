Tokayev's election campaign team meets Zhanaozen residents

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM The election campaign team of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the residents of Zhanaozen town, Kazinform reports.

At a meeting with the veterans of oil and gas sector, the candidate's agents informed them about the pre-election platform of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



"We remember how Kazakhstan gained its independence. It was an uneasy period. However, our country succeeded in preserving peace and improving people's wellbeing. Kazakhstan continues its development and the role of the President will be high. Our choice is a bright future for our country," said Mailybay Utebayev, a participant of the meeting.



Recall that the pre-election agitation of the candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates.