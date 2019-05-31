Tokayev's reps visit Karaganda, Pavlodar regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the republican election campaign office of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the staff of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, miners of Shakhtinsk and workers of Kazakhmys Smelting LLP and Utari KZ LLP as well as the public of the cities of Zhezkazgan and Satpayev, Kazinform reports.

They also had quite rich agenda in Pavlodar region where they met with the staff of Kazakhstan electrolysis plant, Bogatyr Komir LLP as well as with the public of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz.



Recall that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The pre-election campaign started across Kazakhstan on May 11. The snap presidential election will take place on June 9.