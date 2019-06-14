EN
    13:31, 14 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Tokayev: SCO key task is to strengthen confidence, dialogue

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the 19th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Bishkek, the Akorda press service reports.

    "Transformation of international ties requires development of new, more sound principles of activity of multipartite organizations. Strengthening of confidence, dialogue and cooperation in order to ensure security and collaboration remains the key task of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Tokayev said.

    According to the Kazakh President, it is crucial to raise the SCO international competitiveness through expanding and cementing full-fledged relations with the key Eurasian multilateral structures.

    As earlier reported, the 19th sitting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State started its work in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

