Tokayev sees Pope Francis off at airport in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pope Francis has concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally saw off Pope Francis at the capital's airport, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In memory of his stay in the hospitable Kazakh land, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Pontiff Kazakh national musical instrument dombra.

«The Kazakh people are especially grateful to you for the fact that you spoke very warmly about our culture, especially about dombra. Now all mass media are quoting your words. Everyone says that the Pope is the best promoter of Kazakh culture, and, in particular, our national instrument of dombra. Now it is very popular among youth and children. And after your words, I think the interest in dombra will be shown not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad,» President Tokayev said.

The VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the participation of Pope Francis took place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.













Photo: akorda.kz