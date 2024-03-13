EN
    18:42, 13 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Tokayev sends condolences over death of public figure Gani Kaliyev

    Photo: Facebook/Gani Kaliyev

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late public figure Gani Kaliyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the death of well-known politician, public figure, and scholar Gani Kaliyev.

    Gani Kaliyev spared no effort to develop the agricultural sector. Being a parliament deputy and chairman of the Auyl party, he partook in the political development of the country and made a significant contribution to the improvement of the domestic legislation, reads the condolence letter.

