18:42, 13 March 2024 | GMT +6
Tokayev sends condolences over death of public figure Gani Kaliyev
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late public figure Gani Kaliyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the death of well-known politician, public figure, and scholar Gani Kaliyev.
Gani Kaliyev spared no effort to develop the agricultural sector. Being a parliament deputy and chairman of the Auyl party, he partook in the political development of the country and made a significant contribution to the improvement of the domestic legislation, reads the condolence letter.