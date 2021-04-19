EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 19 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Tokayev sent telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov over the passing of the latter's father, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Head of State expressed deep condolences to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan over the demise of his father Myalikguly Berdymukhammedov.

    «The good memory of your father will forever remain in the hearts of his close ones and all his compatriots as a bright man, a wise mentor and a true patriot who dedicated his life to selfless service to the Motherland. Sharing the pain of an irreparable loss, I wish you and your family fortitude in this difficult time,» President Tokayev writes in his telegram.


    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Incidents President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!