EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:27, 04 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Tokayev, Slovak FM eye development of parliamentary ties

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Lajčák in Astana today.

    The Senate Speaker lauded Bratislava's presidency in the EU, the largest trade, economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan. It is with deep appreciation that Tokayev noted that the National Council of the Slovak Republic was one of the first European Parliaments to ratify the new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    The Kazakh MP briefed the Slovak official on the day-to-day functioning of the Kazakh Parliament and the five institutional reforms spearheaded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and specified in the National Plan "100 specific steps".

    The sides also touched upon the prospects of development of bilateral parliamentary ties and noted their importance in the context of bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

    Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev also thanked Bratislava for supporting Kazakhstan's bid to sit on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 as a non-permanent member. "Our priorities are to secure peace and security, preventive diplomacy, settlement of conflicts and peacekeeping efforts, migration and environment. We will also work on the issues of nuclear, energy, water and food security," Tokayev stressed.

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Kazakhstan and EU UN Security Council 100 specific steps 5 institutional reforms Diplomacy News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!