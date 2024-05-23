Tokayev stresses importance of Alatau City as a driver for economic development of entire CA

Within the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum the key aspects of flagship project Alatau City’s realization in Almaty region were discussed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting potential partners, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of Alatau City as a driver for economic development of not only Kazakhstan but the entire Central Asian region. He informed that the realization of this project was under discussion with the President and Prime Minister of Singapore.

Photo: Akorda

We are to build a brand-new integrated megacity modelled after Singapore, that could become a leading international business hub meeting the international standards. The well-planned infrastructure, application of innovative technologies in housing construction, a focus on promising sectors – all of this are critical elements, ensuring success of Alatau City as a sustainable development project. Development of innovative sectors such as IT, startups, R&D, sustainable production, renewable energy sources, agribusiness, healthcare should mark a shift from traditional sectors based on consumption of resources. It’s clear that the establishment of a green, sustainable and inclusive city requires intensive coordination of policies and investment conditions. Therefore, the Kazakh government set up the Alatau SEZ with an area of around thousands of square kilometers, said the Head of State.

Tokayev thanked Singapore’s Surbana Jurong for developing a comprehensive master plan for the project. He also expressed confidence that the initiative has a great potential and urged representatives of Singaporean business to take an active part in its realization.

The administration of Almaty region together with Caspian Group JSC and Surbana Jurong developed a concept of a master plan for development of G4 City in Almaty region.

Photo: Akorda

In January this year, by the presidential order the city of regional significance Alatau city was established in Ili district.