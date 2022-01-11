EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:33, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Tokayev suggests broad benefits for greenfield development and exploration

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President suggested granting broad benefits for the greenfield development of exploration, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State noted the raw materials price hikes and relevant income of the mining sector enterprises. To this end Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to explore the issue of extra revenues to the state budget.

    The President offered to grant broad benefits for the greenfield development and exploration. The point at issue is big mining and other large companies. According to the Head of State extra revenues to the budget are required for providing the country’s macroeconomic stability.


