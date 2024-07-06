Tokayev suggests creating Turkic Central Banks Board and Turkic Patent Organization

Addressing the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the opportunities for developing the economies of the Turkic countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Cooperation in the financial sphere should be enhanced in order to promote economic cooperation. The Board of Turkic Central Banks needs to be set up. I propose to create the Turkic Patent Organization as well. This year, the Management Board of the Turkic Investment Fund inaugurated, which, I believe, will positively contribute to the promotion of economy and financial and investment sphere, said the Kazakh leader.

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States discussing ‘Building a sustainable future through transport, communication and climate activity’ is taking place in Shusha, Karabakh region, Azerbaijan.

Following the event, a number of documents are set to be signed.