Tokayev suggests speeding up CIS trade and economic coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed CIS member nations to speed up trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform reports.

«The priority task is to accelerate and bolster trade and economic cooperation. According to some influential international organizations, the intra-regional sales of CIS member states reached over USD 91 bln or just 0.5% of the global trade. Thereat, the share of mutual trade between CIS countries accounts for just 20% of total commodity turnover of CIS countries and the foreign states,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the President, those indicators show that there is a huge potential for boosting trade and economic ties.