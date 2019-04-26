Tokayev surveys progress in construction of Abai Arena Complex

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress in construction of the Abai Arena cultural and sports complex and primary areas of its future activity during his visit to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Abai Arena complex with the total area of over 33,000 square meters is being built at the expense of the regional budget. It is expected to be put into service by yearend.



President Tokayev also familiarized with the housing scheme of Karagaily micro-district where over 25,000 people will reside. The total area of the micro-district is 787.700 square meters. 13 residential complexes are planned to be commissioned this year. Over 800 families are to move in to their new homes.



